/‘We are not Chinese’: Tripura MBA student’s death after racial attack in Dehradun sparks outrage

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura died following a racist assault in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. Angel Chakma succumbed to his injuries on Friday (Dec 26) after fighting for his life for more than two weeks, sparking massive outrage across Tripura and other northeastern states of India. The police have arrested five people in connection with the attack. Chief Minister Manik Saha has assured that justice will be delivered.

Angel Chakma was stabbed and sustained critical injuries after he and his younger brother, Michael Chakma, were attacked by a group of miscreants in a racially motivated attack. The incident took place in a local market in the Selaqui area in Dehradun, which falls under the Premnagar police station limits. According to their friends and witnesses, the attackers hurled racial slurs at them and repeatedly called them “Chinese”.

The Times of India reported that Michael told police that his brother responded calmly but firmly, saying, “We are not Chinese... We are Indians. What certificate should we show to prove that?”

What happened?

Speaking of the incident, Pramod Kumar, Superintendent of Police, told ANI, “Two students from Tripura, Angel Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, lived near Nanda Chowki in the Premnagar police station area. This incident happened on the evening of the 9th, when they had gone to Selaqui for some work.”

He added that the brothers got into an argument with some locals and another youth from the Northeast. The group attacked the two with knives and other blunt objects, seriously injuring them.

“A fight broke out between them, during which it is reported that they were attacked with knives and other blunt objects. As a result, they were seriously injured. Their brother took them to the hospital, and subsequently, an FIR was registered,” he said.

Initially, the FIR was filed against unknown persons. Following this, police reviewed CCTV footage and gathered information from witnesses to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Five arrested, Rs 25,000 reward for another suspect who fled

“The police made every effort and worked diligently. CCTV footage was reviewed, and information was gathered from people in the surrounding area. Four or five names then came to light,” Kumar said. “Those whose names came to light were arrested by the police. A total of five people have been arrested in this case. Three – Avinash Negi, Suraj Khawas, and Sumit – were sent to jail. Two of them were juveniles and were sent to the correctional home.”

The SP also confirmed that Angel Chakma succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He added, “A murder charge has been added to the case.” Kumar further said one of the accused, originally from Nepal, fled, and a manhunt is underway. He also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

‘Justice would be delivered’

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday (Dec 28) said that he spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami regarding the incident. He added that an investigation was underway, assuring that justice will be delivered.