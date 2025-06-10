'Raja's phone is still off?': What did Sonam's mother-in-law ask on last call and what the accused wife said

Amid the ongoing investigation in the Meghalaya murder case, a call recording between Sonam Raghuvanshi and her mother-in-law has surfaced online. In the purported audio clip, Raj Raghuvanshi’s mother asked Sonam if his phone was still off. Sonam said his phone has not been repaired yet and said she would call back after trekking.

The surfaced call appears to be the last conversation between the family and the accused wife. This was just before the couple went missing on May 23.

The call appeared to be at the time when the couple was trekking on their honeymoon in Shillong.

WION can not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

The call started with Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, asking Sonam if her son’s mobile had been repaired as it was still switched off.

Sonam was fasting on that day, and her mother-in-law told her to eat something. Sonam said she could not, as they were in a forest area and there was nothing to eat. She also told Raja’s mother that they were trekking and it was very high.

When Raja’s mother asked why they went up so high, Sonam was heard laughing and saying that she told Raja not to go there - but he did not listen to her.

What did police say?

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya when Sonam allegedly orchestrated her husband’s murder by hiring contract killers, police said on Monday (June 9).

Authorities found Sonam in an unconscious state on Saturday (June 7) at night at a 'dhaba' in Ghazipur. She was carried to the Ghazipur Medical College for treatment, where she was arrested after surrendering.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that three other people were also nabbed along with Sonam in the alleged murder. One of the accused was found in Uttar Pradesh, and two were in Indore.

All three accused arrested told the police that Sonam hired them to kill her husband.