/'Our PM is compromised': Rahul Gandhi's big allegation on India-US trade deal

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (February 3) launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Prime Minister was acting under external pressure and had been ‘compromised'. Rahul made the remarks outside Parliament amid continued disruptions over references to China and former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s memoir. Rahul claimed that the Prime Minister appeared unsettled after the recently concluded India–US trade deal, which had remained pending for months. According to him, the deal was hurriedly finalised due to mounting pressure, raising concerns about potential damage to the Prime Minister’s public image.

The Congress leader expressed anger over not being permitted to speak during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address for the second consecutive day. He said the Chair stopped him for repeatedly referring to the China issue, citing procedural violations and an earlier ruling related to his mention of a published article on India–China ties. Calling the situation unprecedented, Gandhi said it was the first time a Leader of the Opposition had been denied the opportunity to speak on the President’s address. He alleged that the Prime Minister had sacrificed the country's interests by signing the trade deal and accused him of yielding to pressure.

Escalating his attack, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister had “sold the nation” and referred to the Epstein files, despite India previously dismissing any related allegations. He also linked the US case involving industrialist Gautam Adani to the Prime Minister, claiming it added to the pressure on the government. Gandhi further alleged that undisclosed material in the Epstein files could emerge in the future, adding to the Prime Minister’s concerns. He urged the public to understand the two major pressure points he described as influencing the Prime Minister’s actions.

Government reacts to the allegations

According to reports, an official said that negotiators from both sides are currently drafting the documentation for the trade deal and holding discussions on it. However, it remains unclear whether the agreement represents the first tranche of a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement or the complete BTA itself, negotiations for which the two countries agreed to launch in February.

India, however, has firmly rejected these claims. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement issued on January 31, clarified that references to Prime Minister Modi in the alleged Epstein-linked email pertained solely to his official visit to Israel in July 2017. The government described all other insinuations as baseless and objectionable.

Opposition MPs suspended for unruly behaviour