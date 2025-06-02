/'Not arrested for expressing patriotism or for personal belief': Kolkata Police clarifies why Sharmistha Panoli was arrested?

After being massively called out for arresting the social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli, Kolkata Police clarified the reason behind her arrest. The Police said that the action was taken after "duly investigating and adhering to legal procedures."

The police said Sharmistha Panoli wasn't arrested for expressing patriotism or personal belief.

"Kolkata Police acted lawfully according to the procedure established by law. The accused was not arrested for expressing patriotism or for personal belief; legal actions were taken for sharing offensive content which promotes hatred among the communities," Kolkata Police said on the social media platform Facebook on Sunday (June 1).

The 22-year-old social media creator has been booked for her obscene comments on Prophet Muhammad while discussing Pakistanis' reaction on Operation Sindoor. She has been booked for promoting communal hatred.

Police also said that they had issued notices to the influencer but she was allegedly found to be absconding.

"Consequently, a warrant of arrest was issued by the competent court, following which she was apprehended lawfully from Gurgaon during the day. She was thereafter produced before the appropriate Magistrate and was granted transit remand as per due process of law. Later, the court sent her to judicial custody," Kolkata Police said.

"Some social media accounts are spreading false information that Kolkata Police has unlawfully arrested a law student for opposing Pakistan. This narrative is mischievous and misleading," the police added.

Meanwhile, BJP West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the West Bengal government acted against the accused for appeasing her "vote bank."

"Sharmistha Panoli, 22, a law student, arrested for a now-deleted video and a public apology. No riots. No unrest. Yet Mamata Banerjee's police acted overnight — not for justice, but for appeasement. But when TMC leaders insult Sanatan Dharma… mock Maha Kumbh and push communal poison — there's no FIR, no arrest, no apology. This is not justice. This is vote-bank vendetta," Majumdar said.