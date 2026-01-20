/‘Nitin Nabin is my boss; I am just a worker’: PM Modi hails youngest BJP chief

The Saffron party ushered in a new era with the leadership change at the top as BJP leader Nitin Nabin took charge as the party's new national president in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders, including Former president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Chief Ministers of states.

With assuming responsibility, Nabin, 45, becomes the youngest national president of the BJP, surpassing Nitin Gadkari's record, who held the post at the age of 52. The ruling party's choice to appoint a young chief reflects the changing of generations and shift towards young leadership in the organisation.

Hailing the appointment of Nitin Nabin as BJP national president, PM Modi said that when it comes to the party, Nitin Nabin is the boss, and he himself is a mere party worker.

Addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters in the national captial PM Modi congratulated Nabin on being elected president of what he described as the world's largest political party and said his responsibility goes beyond managing the BJP.

"When it is about the party, Nitin Nabin is the boss, and I am a party worker. Now Honourable Nitin Nabin ji is the president of all of us, and his responsibility is not just to manage the BJP, but also to ensure coordination among all NDA allies," the Prime Minister said.

Stressing the significance of the coming decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the next 25 years would be crucial for building a developed India and asserted that this goal was destined to be achieved. He said this period would define the nation’s future.

Expressing confidence in the new chief Nitin Nabin, Modi said that at the start of this decisive phase, Nitin Nabin would carry forward the party’s legacy. He said the BJP trusted him to lead during this important transition.

Referring to generational change within the party, the Prime Minister described Nitin Nabin as a “millennial” in the language of today’s youth. He said the 45-year-old leader belonged to a generation that had witnessed sweeping economic, social and technological changes. Modi noted that Nabin grew up receiving information through the radio and had now become an active user of artificial intelligence.

Modi said Nitin Nabin combined youthful energy with extensive experience in organisational work, adding that this blend would greatly benefit BJP workers across the party.