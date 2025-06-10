/'Murder planning began on May 18': Meghalaya honeymoon turned horror for Raja Raghuvanshi - Timeline, suspects and all you need to know

Sonam Raghuvanshi, who had been missing for more than two weeks after her husband Raja Raghuvanshi was found dead during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, was arrested in the early hours of Monday. She reportedly surrendered at Nandganj Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district and was taken into custody around 1 am.

Sonam had vanished soon after Raja’s body was discovered in a deep gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra. His identity was confirmed by a tattoo on his hand reading “Raja” and a smartwatch on his wrist.

Transit remand and arrests of co-accused

A court in Ghazipur sent Sonam into three-day transit remand, and the Meghalaya police are now taking her to the state for further investigation.

Three other individuals have also been arrested in connection with the murder, Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, and Akash Rajput, following their appearance in an Indore court. The trio has been placed under seven-day transit custody of the Meghalaya police.

Chilling murder plot linked to love affair

According to the Indore Police, Sonam was allegedly in a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, an employee at her brother’s tile distribution company. Kushwaha, 20, and Sonam, 25, are accused of plotting Raja’s murder just days after the couple’s 11 May wedding.

On 18 May, they allegedly began planning the murder. Police say Kushwaha hired three accomplices, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kumar, and Akash Rajput, to execute the plan.

Investigators claim Sonam shared the couple’s live location with the killers and maintained frequent contact with Kushwaha during their trip, as shown in her call records.

Timeline: From honeymoon to horror

The couple left for their honeymoon on 20 May and reached Mawlakhiat village in Meghalaya on 22 May. The next day, Sonam and Raja went missing. On 24 May, their rented scooter was found abandoned outside a café on the Shillong–Sohra road.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a superintendent of police and four deputy superintendents was formed by the Meghalaya Police to probe the case. Raja’s body was finally found on 2 June.

Raja’s mother, Uma Raghuvanshi, accused Sonam of plotting the trip and taking ₹9 lakh from Raja for travel and accommodation. She also claimed Sonam insisted on carrying all the jewellery for the trip.

SIT chief Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor said Raja suffered two serious head injuries, likely caused by a sharp weapon.