/‘Making fuel and gas available from all sources’: PM Modi reviews energy security, trade impact of Hormuz blockade

The West Asia war has posed unexpected challenges for the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged in his address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday (Mar 23). He highlighted the issues surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, stating that it is concerning as it affects India’s trade with other countries. He reiterated that the region fulfils the need for LPG and fuel requirements. He noted, “It is important that a unified voice and consensus reach the world regarding this crisis from parliament.”

PM Modi added, “India has extensive trade relations with countries at war and affected by the conflict. The region where the conflict is taking place is also an important route for our trade with other countries around the world, particularly for a large portion of our crude oil and gas needs. This region is also important for us for another reason. Nearly 1 crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries." He also noted that the commercial ships operate in the region have a huge number of Indian crew members, and "due to these various reasons, India's concerns are naturally greater.”

And ever since the war began, over 375,000 Indian nationals have returned home safely. “From Iran, nearly 1,000 Indians have returned safely so far, of which over 700 are medical students,” PM Modi mentioned in his address.

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The prime minister assured that the “government is making fuel and gas available from all possible sources.”

PM Modi said…

On crisis due to Strait of Hormuz

A large quantity of crude oil, gas, fertilisers and many essential items comes to India through the Strait of Hormuz route.

Since the war began, the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz has become very challenging.

Government has made efforts to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not severely impacted.

On LPG

India imports 60% of its LPG requirement.

Due to uncertainty in supply, the government has prioritised domestic LPG consumers.

Domestic production of LPG is also being increased.