/'Linguistic terror': Mamata Banerjee alleges atrocities against Bengalis in Gurugram; BJP says 'she's lying'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that Bengali-speaking people from her state were being subjected to atrocities in BJP-ruled Haryana's Gurugram. Claiming that Bengalis were being tortured by the BJP's double-engine governments, Banerjee described the alleged acts of the authorities as “linguistic terror”. Reacting to the attack, the BJP claimed the Bengal Chief Minister was lying by equating illegal Bangladeshi intruders with Indian Bengalis.

"Have been increasingly receiving reports of detentions and atrocities on our Bengali-speaking people from different districts of West Bengal in Gurgaon, Haryana. West Bengal police is receiving these reports from Haryana police in the name of requests for identity searches," Banerjee wrote on X.

"Have been separately and increasingly receiving reports from other States like Rajasthan, etc., about illegal "pushbacks" of West Bengal citizens with all proper documents to Bangladesh directly!! Our officers have received copies of their appropriate documents! There are tortures, and tortures on hapless poor Bengali workers from West Bengal in these States. I am shocked to see these terrible atrocities of double-engine governments against Bengalis in India. What do you want to prove? This is atrocious and terrible. We are not going to tolerate this. Stop this linguistic terror!" she added.

BJP leader Amit Malviya called Banerjee a disgrace. He said the BJP governments won't spare illegal immigrants.

"You are LYING. Those being questioned are illegal Bangladeshis, who perhaps speak Bangla but are NOT Indian citizens. You are a DISGRACE to equate Indian citizens from West Bengal with illegal migrants from Bangladesh, just because all of them happen to be TMC voters. Your administration has enabled these illegal migrants to obtain Aadhaar and other government documents before infiltrating other parts of India — all on the condition that they return to vote for the TMC in every election. Remember: no ILLEGAL migrant will be spared. Stop using the fact that they speak Bangla to further your sinister politics," he wrote on X.