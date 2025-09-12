/‘Judges’ chambers will detonate’: Delhi and Bombay High Courts receive back-to-back bomb threats; Judges rushed out, litigants asked to vacate

Security was stepped up in both Delhi and Mumbai on Friday (September 12) after bomb threats were reported at the Delhi High Court in the morning and later at the Bombay High Court. At the Bombay High Court in South Mumbai, bar associations advised lawyers to leave the premises immediately. Courtrooms were quickly cleared as a precaution and advocates were seen leaving the historic Fort complex. Earlier in the day, panic spread in Delhi after judges and litigants were abruptly told to leave courtrooms following an e-mail warning of explosions.

Threat e-mail sparks panic in Delhi High Court

According to officials, the Delhi High Court registrar general received the threat e-mail at around 8:39 AM. Staff informed some judges while proceedings were underway, prompting them to rise suddenly. By 11:35 AM, some courtrooms had already been vacated, while others continued hearings until noon before shutting down.

A bomb disposal squad, fire officials and dog squads were rushed to the premises as police launched a search operation. “We are carrying out search operations. Fire officials along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad are present at the spot,” a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

Content of the threat raises alarm

As per the PTI report the e-mail carried a chilling message, “As a sample, today’s blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs and judges’ chambers will detonate shortly after the mid-day Islamic prayers.” It further claimed that three bombs had been planted inside judges’ chambers and warned that everyone should vacate the premises by 2 pm.