/‘Judges’ chambers will detonate’: Delhi and Bombay High Courts receive back-to-back bomb threats; Judges rushed out, litigants asked to vacate

Security tightened in Delhi and Mumbai after bomb threats targeted the High Courts. Courtrooms were evacuated, causing panic, as authorities responded to explosive threat e-mails in both major Indian cities.
Security was stepped up in both Delhi and Mumbai on Friday (September 12) after bomb threats were reported at the Delhi High Court in the morning and later at the Bombay High Court. At the Bombay High Court in South Mumbai, bar associations advised lawyers to leave the premises immediately. Courtrooms were quickly cleared as a precaution and advocates were seen leaving the historic Fort complex. Earlier in the day, panic spread in Delhi after judges and litigants were abruptly told to leave courtrooms following an e-mail warning of explosions.
According to officials, the Delhi High Court registrar general received the threat e-mail at around 8:39 AM. Staff informed some judges while proceedings were underway, prompting them to rise suddenly. By 11:35 AM, some courtrooms had already been vacated, while others continued hearings until noon before shutting down.
A bomb disposal squad, fire officials and dog squads were rushed to the premises as police launched a search operation. “We are carrying out search operations. Fire officials along with the bomb disposal squad and dog squad are present at the spot,” a senior police officer told news agency PTI.
As per the PTI report the e-mail carried a chilling message, “As a sample, today’s blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs and judges’ chambers will detonate shortly after the mid-day Islamic prayers.” It further claimed that three bombs had been planted inside judges’ chambers and warned that everyone should vacate the premises by 2 pm.
Police received a PCR call soon after the e-mail was detected and immediately cordoned off the premises. Search operations are ongoing in both Delhi and Mumbai courts. So far, no explosives have been found.