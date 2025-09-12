CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as India's 15th Vice President

On Friday (September 12), CP Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the 15th Vice President of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the Oath of Office to him. He is the successor of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who tendered his resignation on July 21, citing health concerns. Radhakrishnan was the Governor of Maharashtra from July 2024 to September 2025.

PM Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari were present at the ceremony, along with other dignitaries. After taking the oath, Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat.

Add WION as a Preferred Source