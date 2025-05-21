‘Injected with virus, gangraped’: Bengaluru woman files FIR against BJP MLA, details horrifying abuse

The Bengaluru police have filed a criminal case against BJP legislator Munirathna, following a disturbing complaint made by a 40-year-old woman party worker. She has alleged that she was gang-raped, urinated on, and injected with a virus at the MLA's office in Mathikere last year.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday at the RMC Yard police station. According to the complaint, the incident happened on 11 June 2023, and involved Munirathna and at least three of his associates. The identity of a fourth accused remains unknown.

Victim alleges threats and brutal assault

In her detailed statement, the woman claimed she was taken to the office by Munirathna’s aides and was forced to strip despite begging them to let her go. She said she was threatened with the murder of her son if she did not comply.

She further alleged that two of the men raped her on Munirathna’s instructions, during which the MLA urinated on her face. She also claimed that a syringe containing an unknown substance was injected into her body, which she believes may have been a virus. Later in January this year, she said she was diagnosed with an incurable illness, which has led her to suspect the MLA’s involvement.

The woman added that she was warned by Munirathna not to speak about the incident, with threats made against her and her family.

Background of the case and earlier incidents

The complainant also said that before the alleged rape, the MLA had played a role in having her arrested through false cases. After her release, some of his associates approached her, promising to help clear her name. It was under this pretext that she agreed to meet again at his office, where the alleged assault took place.

On 19 May, she attempted to end her life by taking pills, citing mental distress caused by the incident. After falling seriously ill, she finally decided to go to the police and report the assault.

Police invoke multiple serious charges

The police have filed an FIR against Munirathna and the other accused under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including:

376D (gangrape)

270 (act likely to spread infection of disease)

323 (causing hurt)

354 (outraging a woman’s modesty)

504 (provocation with intent to cause breach of peace)

506 (criminal intimidation)

509 (insulting the modesty of a woman)

34 (common intention)

So far, no arrest has been confirmed, and the investigation is ongoing.