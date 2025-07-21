/‘I am never allowed to speak’: Rahul Gandhi claims as Lok Sabha adjourns multiple times on first day of Monsoon Session

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (Jul 21) claimed that opposition leaders are not allowed to speak in the parliament. He added that as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, he has the right to question the government. Gandhi made the allegation after the House was adjourned for the second time in the day due to protests by the Opposition, who were demanding discussion on Operation Sindoor in the parliament. The Lok Sabha was adjourned four times on the first day of the Monsoon Session, which began on Monday.

“The question is that the defence minister and their (the BJP) people are allowed to speak, but if someone from the opposition wants to say something, he is not allowed,” Gandhi said. He added, “I am the Leader of Opposition, it is my right, I am never allowed to speak.” He further said that this is a “new approach.”

Gandhi further stated, “The debate will happen if they allow it, but the issue is that the victim states that if the people from the government say something, we should also be given space. We wanted to say two words, but the opposition was not allowed.”

Lok Sabha adjourned four times

As Opposition members staged a protest, demanding discussion on Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and other issues, Lok Sabha witnessed its fourth adjournment on the first day of the Monsoon Session. The proceeding commenced at 11 am and was adjourned until noon. As the chaos continued, it was adjourned till 2 pm, then till 4 pm, and finally till Tuesday (Jul 22), 11 am.