/'He made her life miserable': Radhika Yadav's friend reveals shocking details about father

Himanshika Singh Rajput, who claims to be a close friend of Radhika Yadav, the 25-year-old woman who was allegedly murdered by her father at the family’s double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area of Gurugram on July 10 has come out with some shocking revelations.

Taking to social media Himanshika said that Radhika's father Deepak Yadav had a "controlling" nature and made a her life "miserable".

“My best friend Radhika was murdered by her own father. He’d made her life miserable for years with his controlling, constant criticism… they couldn’t stand to see her independent. They shamed her for wearing shorts, for talking to boys, for living life on her own terms,” reads the caption of a video posted by Himanshika Singh Rajput on Instagram.

Himanshika blamed the 'orthodox' nature of her father for taking the extreme step of killing her.

“Her parents were orthodox. She suffered for long, was feeling suffocated. She had to always clarify what she was doing and whom she was talking to. Even when she would be talking or video-calling me. She was a great coach,” read the caption shared along with the video.

She also spoke about how fond Radhika was about making video and clicking pictures.

“She was a very kind person, very sweet, innocent. She liked clicking photos and making videos. Even the music video that is making the rounds is a normal one and her father had himself dropped her for the shoot,”

On July 10, the Haryana tennis player Radhika Yadav was shot four times, the autopsy report revealed.

Radhika Yadav was shot by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their residence in Gurugram on Thursday after a dispute over not closing her tennis academy. Radhika was a tennis player at the state level.