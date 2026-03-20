/'Everything is decided in Delhi': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hits out at NDA

With barely a month to go for the April 23rd Tamil Nadu polls, the state's opposition leader and AIADMK Chief Edappadi Palaniswami and his allies are in the national capital New Delhi to decide seat-sharing with the BJP top brass. While the larger NDA alliance between the BJP and the AIADMK was firmed up and formally announced in April 2025, seat-sharing talks continue within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has been portraying this election as a battle between Team Tamil Nadu (DMK-led alliance) and Team Delhi (BJP-led alliance), has lashed out at the opposition, saying that all their decisions are being made in Delhi.

In his letter to party cadre, DMK Chief MK Stalin highlighted the schemes and achievements of their government, and shared the vision for the years ahead. He also stated that the DMK's Manifesto for the 2026 Assembly polls would be released soon. Stalin urged party cadres to publicise the impact of their government's achievements and welfare initiatives among the masses.

"While we have delivered good governance and many achievements over the last five years, it has not been easy. We had to fight the vengeful, anti-Tamil stance of the Union BJP Government, while fighting for state rights, safeguarding democracy," Stalin said in the letter. He explained that this was why he described the impending Tamil Nadu election as a battle between Team Tamil Nadu and Team Delhi. Citing that the NDA is conducting its seat-sharing talks in Delhi, Stalin said that it shows that all NDA decisions are being made there, which reconfirms that the poll battle is between Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

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Stalin queried, why are the opposition leader and his allies in Delhi? Is it to reclaim the funds that are due for Tamil Nadu? Is it to demand completion of stalled developmental projects in Tamil Nadu? Is it to protect state rights? Is it to resolve the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage?

"The opposition NDA is least bothered about the LPG shortage situation in homes in Tamil Nadu, and despite that, they continue their seat-sharing talks. The people of Tamil Nadu will never permit domination by Delhi and the slaves of Delhi. The people have realised that they will have to suffer every day if the state is under the control of those who need Delhi's consent to even face the election," Stalin attacked the opposition.

The public knows that the opposition party will not hesitate to pawn off Tamil Nadu to Delhi, just like how they have done with their own party, Stalin lashed out at the AIADMK. Further, he said that the people of Tamil Nadu realise that the decision taken by the opposition party is the decision taken by Delhi. Stalin expressed confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu are aware that the DMK-led Secular Progressive alliance is the one that can protect the state's rights, while taking it on the path of development. Owing to the hard work of our party cadre, I am sure that we will win the 2026 polls, Stalin said in the letter.