/‘Don’t threaten booth officials’: EC tells Trinamool, orders shifting of CEO office to ‘more secure’ location

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday cautioned the Trinamool Congress (AITC) against threatening or influencing Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and said that BLOs must be allowed to work without pressure, especially regarding entries of dead, shifted, or duplicate voters. The ECI also issued a point-by-point rebuttal to the “baseless allegations” made by the Trinamool Congress delegation during the meeting.

The commission told the party that it can submit claims and objections only after December 9, when the draft electoral list will be shared with them, and directed them not to interfere with the independent functioning of BLOs, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs), all of whom are state government employees on deputation for election-related work.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Shift CEO’s office to more secure location’

Citing the recent breach of security at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, the ECI ordered that the office be shifted to a more secure location. The ECI also instructed the Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure complete security at both the existing office and the new premises.

A formal letter has been sent to the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) and the Kolkata Police Commissioner to ensure that BLOs are not intimidated by political workers.

‘Set up new polling stations in high-rises, slums’

The ECI also instructed all District Election Officers to ensure the creation of new polling stations in slums, high-rise buildings and gated residential colonies, as per guidelines.

Highlighting progress in the ongoing SIR Phase II, the Commission said nearly 38 crore forms, over 74 per cent, have been digitised. It added that 99.43 per cent (50.68 crore) electors in 12 states and Union Territories have received the enumeration forms, with seven days still available for submitting them.

Last week, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had expressed serious concerns over the ongoing SIR in the state, urging the Election Commission to intervene. After allegations related to deaths of BLOs, the ECI had agreed to meet a TMC delegation.

The CM had expressed serious concerns about the ongoing SIR, citing inadequate planning, insufficient training, and unrealistic timelines. She also highlighted the excessive workload and pressure on BLOs.