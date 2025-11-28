/India emerges as ‘major power’ only behind US and China in Asia Power Index | Know where Pakistan stands

In a major boost to New Delhi's global standing, India has attained "major power" status on the Asia Power Index-2025, powered by its strong economic growth and military capability based on its performance in Operation Sindoor. The country has secured third place in the world ranking, only behind the United States and China, which stand at first and second place respectively. The annual Asia Power Index measures resources and influence to rank the relative power of states in Asia.

As per the latest standings released by the Australia-based think tank Lowy Institute, the top five nations in terms of comprehensive power this year are the United States, China, India, Japan and Russia. The United States has retained its position as the most powerful country in Asia; however, its overall power has declined significantly since the launch of the Asia Power Index in 2018.



Meanwhile, India’s western neighbour, Pakistan, did not find a place in the top ten. It ranked at number 16 on the list.

The rankings also pointed out that there remain gaps in India's ambitions and the reality of continued limits on its influence, especially in comparison to its northern neighbour, China. New Delhi stood at the third point with a score of 40 behind the US (80.40) and China (73.5). It has widened its small lead over Japan, with its score rising by 0.9 points in 2025.

Other major observations of the rankings are that India stands at the brink of attaining military superpower status if it crosses the score of 40. India was ranked among middle powers in the Asia Power Index-2024 with a comprehensive power score of 38.1, which increased marginally to reach the threshold of a “major power”.

Moreover, India has also witnessed its first time rise in rankings for economic relationship since the Index began in 2018. Lowly institute in its report stated, “India's economic and military capabilities have both increased in the 2025 edition of the Asia Power Index. Its economy has continued to grow strongly and made small gains in terms of its geopolitical relevance — defined in terms of international leverage, connectivity, and technology. India's military capability has also improved steadily.”

Impact of Operation Sindoor

The Index attributed India's rise in military capability to Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7, 2025, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists. Indian Armed Forces responded with precision strikes targeting nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Institute observed, “For the most part, these gains were from improved expert appraisals of its capability, which were likely influenced by India’s performance in Operation Sindoor, launched in May 2025, which added to India’s recent combat experience."