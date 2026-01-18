/‘Dad, I’m drowning...’: Noida techie’s final call for help after car plunges in ditch amid fog

In a tragic incident, a 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his SUV plunged into a 70-feet-deep ditch filled with water amid dense fog in Noida. The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who allege negligence by the authorities. Despite managing to call his father and friend, Mehta could not be rescued in time. While some people passing by tried to help him after hearing his screams, they couldn’t as the car was completely submerged.

Yuvraj, who worked in a data science company in Gurugram, was heading home when the incident took place in Noida’s Sector 150. According to CNN-News18, his car crashed through a damaged boundary wall due to poor visibility and a lack of streetlights and reflectors on the street on Friday. His father and the police arrived at the scene within minutes, but could not locate him due to the dense fog, although they could hear his voice. His body and car were only pulled out after five hours.

‘I don’t want to die’

Yuvraj’s father, Raj Kumar Mehta, recalled the last call for help his son made to him. “Dad, I’ve fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I’m drowning. Please come and save me. I don’t want to die,” Yuvraj told his father.

“I told him there was fog, so drive carefully. He said he would, as always. He was later than usual due to work in office…A reflector or barrier would have stopped him in time,” Raj Kumar Mehta said.

His father and the police arrived at the scene within minutes but could not locate him due to the dense fog, although they could hear his voice.

Raj Kumar recalled that the rescue boats came only two hours later to fetch his body. “The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team came around 3 am. They called for JCB. It took two hours to prepare the boat to go inside. They came late. The boat that was supposed to help my son reached only after two hours to fetch his body,” he said, as cited by CNN-News18.

The techie’s father added that he requested everyone present at the scene to save his son if they knew how to swim. He further said that help was not delivered to him. “I tried my level best, but I couldn’t help my son due to lack of infrastructure. I told them to ensure the rope reaches my son. He was fighting and ready to cooperate. I kept giving him hope till the very end,” he said. He also said that the SDRF team arrived first but didn’t have the necessary equipment to rescue his son.

The family has filed a First Information Report (FIR) demanding that authorities ensure all safety measures are put in place.

‘No one helped’

Meanwhile, Moninder, a deliveryman at the scene, alleged that the emergency teams had the equipment but only pretended to help him. He said that he jumped in the water to help Yuvraj, but could not find him due to poor visibility.