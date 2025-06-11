/'Bullet against Bullet', 26 bikers from Kerala travel to Kashmir to protest Pahalgam terror attack

After the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, a group of bikers from Kerala have started a movement called ‘Bullet against Bullet'. A 3,600-kilometre motorcycle journey from Kalady in Kerala to the Sharada Temple in Teetwal, Kashmir. The Bikers reached Kashmir today and headed to the Line of Control in North Kashmir.

The organiser of the rally R Ramanand says that it is a movement called Chalo LoC (Line of Control), which was started after the heinous Pahalgam attack in which 26 lives were lost. And these bikers, in their own way, have responded to the dastardly attack by bringing 26 bikes with them. They say it's their way of protest.

''This is a movement called Chalo LoC, which started after the heinous Pahalgam attack in which 26 lives were lost. 26 innocent people were shot dead, and we have 26 bullet bikes with us. It's symbolic and it's a way of protest. A democratic way of protest. So, the whole movement is called Chalo LoC, and we are moving towards the LoC at Teetwal. We are travelling with a message that we are standing united against terror, and we will not succumb to any terror. We are not sponsored or funded but come on our own, '' said R Ramanand, a biker from Kerala.

The rally started on June 1 from Kalady, the birthplace of Adi Shankara, and reached Srinagar today. The bikers left from Srinagar towards the LoC in Teetwal. Ramanand started a group ''‘Chalo LOC'' on social media and was joined by hundreds of people showing support and solidarity.

Men and women showed interest in the campaign, and around 15 women are riding with the bikers in the journey. These women say that the terrorists used Bullets to kill people while they are using Bullet for unity among people.

''Actually, this is not a downfall of Kashmir tourism, but it's so inspiring that we are here and we are here due to the operation Sindoor. We clearly heard that men were killed during the Pahalgam attack, and women were let off and told to tell Prime Minister Modi. So, we are here to answer them, and we are not going to be afraid of these cowardly people anymore. Their bullet was cowardice, and our Bullet (bike) is for unity. And we are here to support Operation Sindoor, ' said Vandana Mangaldas, another biker.

All the bikers have self-sponsored themselves in this journey with a clear message that it is not a fundraiser, but a pure act of dedication.

''I visited last August, and it was crowded with tourists, and the whole picture was so different. And to see Kashmir without tourists is extremely sad and heartbreaking. The message is very clear that we can travel in India. It's safe to travel and we are not scared of terrorists, and there is no a place where we will be worried,'' said Gayatri, Biker.

These bikers are getting tremendous support from people across the country.