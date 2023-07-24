Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha dragged out of assembly after questioning CM Gehlot

A recently sacked minister from India’s western Rajasthan state was “dragged out” of the state assembly after waving a red diary that allegedly contain details of financial irregularities.

Rajendra Gudha, who was the junior minister in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Cabinet, was sacked on July 21 hours after he questioned his own government on women's safety in the assembly.

On Monday, the acrimony against Gudha was visible as he was dragged out of the assembly by his own lawmakers of the ruling Congress party. After his ouster Gudha was accused of being hand-in-glove with the BJP.

"Around 50 people attacked me, punched me, kicked me, and Congress leaders dragged me out of the assembly," Gudha told reporters after coming out of the assembly.

He further alleged that the speaker of the assembly didn’t allow him to speak in the assembly.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rajendra Singh Gudha was not allowed to enter the Rajasthan Assembly today after being removed as minister in Ashok Gehlot's cabinet. pic.twitter.com/aMVOt0JRbM — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 24, 2023 ×

The red diary

Gudha claimed that the red diary he was carrying contains details which can expose Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Earlier, Gudha said that he had recovered a red diary from a raid site on the instructions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“After CM Gehlot asked me, I snuck a red diary from a raid site where ED and Income tax were conducting raids,” he said.

“I wanted to present my red diary to the Chairman but he did not allow me to speak. Congress leader Shanti Kumar Dhariwal pushed me and other Congress leaders started fighting with me and took away some pages of the diary. Some Congress leaders kicked and punched me and later threw me out of the Assembly. I was getting calls to not attend the session and that I will be sent to jail soon,” he added.

Opposition slams Gehlot

The opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress party for the alleged mishandling of Gudha.

"Rajendra Gudha asked the government to focus on women's safety, but he was immediately removed and now heckled. This Congress government of Rajasthan has failed to provide safety for women," Kumari said.

Gudha was the minister of state for Sainik Kalyan (Independent Charge), Home Guard and Civil Defence, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development.