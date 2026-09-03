At a time when Ukraine is grappling, to contain Russia's advances on the battlefield, Corruption accusations continue to, haunt Zelensky's administration.

Now, Ukraine's chief law enforcement officer, is at the centre of the country's latest graft scandal, who has been serving as Ukraine's prosecutor general since June last year, resigned over allegations of corruption.

While describing the allegations as ‘completely unsubstantiated’, the official later stressed that he did not want, the prosecutor general's office to be used, as a tool in political confrontation.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over the weekend, investigators raided his office as part of an inquiry into a money laundering case.

According to Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, a group in his office had received bribes, To protect fraudulent call centres, Running phone scams.

This money had reportedly been used to buy valuables such as jewellery and expensive property.

The agencies also claimed to have unearthed a safe with bundles of hundred dollar bills.

While saying that they uncovered five members behind this, the agencies did not name them.

In July last year, Ukraine's parliament passed a law putting these two anti-corruption bodies under, the direct authority of the prosecutor general.

According to Zelensky, this was necessary to keep the agencies immune from Russian influence.

However, he was forced to restore their independence, after thousands of people hit the streets In protest against the law.

Zelensky's first major political shakeup, after the commencement of Russia's invasion, dates back to January 2023.

At least 15 senior officials including regional governors and deputy governors resigned, In backdrop of corruption allegations.

Back then, the Ukrainian president justified this move, citing that it was essential for the country's defence.

In February 2024, Zelensky went one step further by, sacking the then commander-in-chief of the Armed forces Valeri Zaluzh-nyi Amid speculation of a rift between the two.

In November 2025, Ukraine's justice minister German Galushchenko was dismissed after probe into a 100 million U.S. Dollar corruption scandal in the energy sector.

In February this year, he was arrested at Poland's border while trying to flee the country.

Energy minister Svitlana Hrynchuk was also sacked along with Galushchenko.

This followed by the resignation of Zelensky's close aide and chief of staff Andriy Yermak, whose home was raided by anti-corruption agencies in connection With a money laundering case.

But, corruption has not been the sole, reason for all ousters.

In July this year, Zelensky dismissed Mykhailo Fedorov as the defence minister amid his call for an election and rift with the then armed forces chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

After days of widespread protests, Against Fedorov's removal, Zelensky also sacked Syrskyi.

Last month, another high-ranking official Iryna Mudra was ousted due to corruption charges.

Corruption has penetrated the defence sector as well.

According to the New York Times, Ukraine lost about 1.2 billion dollars to Fraud, waste, and mismanagement in 2024, In defence procurement.

The report claimed that seven of the country's ten largest Arms manufacturers received new contracts, Despite failure to fulfill previous contracts, Ongoing fraud investigations or arrest of Executives on corruption charges.