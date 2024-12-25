Manchester, United Kingdom

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has confirmed Marcus Rashford’s stand at the club as they prepare for a hectic festive season. Speaking to the press on Christmas Eve, Amorim spoke on Rashford who has been out of favour in recent weeks from United’s first team. According to the United boss, he is desperate to play but things will depend on how the players will train.

Advertisment

Amorim on Rashford’s situation

"Yeah, it's my decision," said Amorim. "He wants to play, he's trying, but it's my decision, only my decision.

"I spoke with a lot of players, individually and during training. I'm doing this my way and it's the only way I know. If I don't do that, I lose myself and I don't want to lose myself. I know what I'm doing."

Advertisment

Rashford has been out of favour for United’s last three matches including two high-profile games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. While United were lucky to win the Man City clash after a late Amad Diallo cameo, it was not the case in the Tottenham match where they lost 3-4.

ALSO READ | BGT 2024/25: Travis Head declared fit for Boxing Day Test as Australia announce Playing XI; Konstas to debut

United were again embarrassed on the weekend when they lost 0-3 at Old Trafford which sees them in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. This is the first time since the 1988-89 season that United have been in the bottom half of the table in the Premier League era.

Advertisment

For Rashford, things could go from bad to worse as he fights for his future at the club having fallen down the pecking order. He is expected to leave the Old Trafford outfit, however, that move is likely to materialise in the summer rather than the upcoming winter transfer window which opens on January 1.

The Red Devils take on struggling Wolves on Boxing Day who like United have changed their manager to turn their fortunes.