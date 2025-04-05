Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said he was "happy" for Marcus Rashford as the England forward prepares to make his 500th career appearance.

Advertisment

Rashford has undergone something of an on-field revival since joining the Birmingham club on loan from Premier League club Manchester United, with the England forward scoring three goals in his last two Villa outings. He is now set to make his 12th appearance for Emery's side at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, having made 426 appearances for United in total and won 62 caps for England.

"Happy for him," Unai Emery said. "Happy because he is achieving individual objectives as well, with these appearances he is doing, playing matches here with us.

"And try to enjoy with him, not more, try to feel comfortable himself every day here, with everything we are doing and with his team-mates. "Training, playing and of course with the challenges we have together, to try to achieve, and to play in his best form, qualities, skills and confidence."

Advertisment

Also Read: Top seed Jessica Pegula rallies to oust defending champion Danielle Collins in Charleston

Villa are chasing a seventh straight win in all competitions against high-flying Midlands rivals Forest as they aim to continue an impressive season.

They reached the FA Cup semi-finals with victory at Preston on Sunday, and Wednesday's 3-0 win at Brighton lifted them to within four points of the top four with eight games to play. Spanish manager Emery could have a full-strength squad to face Forest, with Ross Barkley recovering from a long-term knee injury and Leon Bailey set for a late fitness test.

Advertisment

'We are feeling stronger'

Emery said having returning players available again would be vital to how Villa finished the season, adding: "We don't have now time to explain a lot about how we are, and how we are playing a lot of matches now being very, very important in Premier League, in Champions League and in FA Cup.

"Of course, the players now, we are recovering players, we are feeling stronger. "We were in some moments in the season with some players injured, with some players not feeling physically good.

"We were struggling sometimes and not achieving the objective we were facing in that moment. "Of course now, with the players we have more or less available for (Saturday's) match, or the match we play before, I'm happy because my plan is to try to extend 90 minutes competing in the demands we have, and the demands (of) the opponent facing us."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.