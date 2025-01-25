Advertisment

Enzo Maresca believes England rising star Cole Palmer can do for Chelsea what Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has done for Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Palmer demonstrated a composure beyond his 22 years as Chelsea ended a five-match winless run with a 3-1 victory over Wolves on Monday thanks in no small measure to his assured display in midfield late in the game.

"He (Palmer) is improving a lot but not just in terms of numbers of goals and assists," said Maresca, whose fourth-placed side will continue their bid to qualify for the Champions League away to faltering English title-holders Manchester City on Saturday.

Advertisment

"The second half against Wolves for me was one of the best moments since I arrived here. He was showing personality, he was asking for the ball in any moment that the team needed it. Also Read: Guardiola insists Manchester City ‘will be back’ in title race next season



"Liverpool when they have some (difficult) moment, Salah is asking for the ball. Arsenal when they have some problem, (Martin) Odegaard is asking for the ball.

"We need that kind of player when we are in some difficult moment, who is turning to his team-mates and saying 'give me the ball, don't worry, I will be in charge'.

Advertisment

"This kind of personality that we have to show in a difficult moment. Against Wolves in the second half he was top."

Hull stun promotion-chasing Sheffield United

Sheffield United missed the chance to go top of the Championship as they suffered a shock 3-0 loss at home to struggling Hull on Friday.

It took Hull's Matt Crooks just six minutes to open the scoring at Bramall Lane with a fine first-time effort before Matty Jacob doubled the lead in the 64th minute courtesy of a close-range finish.

A win that took the Tigers out of the relegation zone was assured two minutes from time when Harrison Burrows deflected a cross in for an own-goal.