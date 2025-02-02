Unsettled Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is close to joining Aston Villa on loan, according to reports on Saturday.

Advertisment

Villa have moved for Rashford after selling Colombia striker Jhon Duran to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr on Friday.

The 27-year-old had been linked with AC Milan and Barcelona, while his representatives are also believed to have held talks with Tottenham and West Ham during the January transfer window.

A temporary switch to Villa would allow Rashford to rehabilitate his tarnished reputation after his astonishing fall from grace in the last two years.

Advertisment

Villa could benefit from a revitalised Rashford with a point to prove as they look to challenge for a top four finish in the Premier League, while also competing in the Champions League last 16.

Villa boss Unai Emery is sure to be asked about the interest in Rashford when his side face Wolves in Saturday's late Premier League fixture.

Rashford has been looking to leave Old Trafford since admitting he was ready for a "new challenge" after being dropped by United boss Ruben Amorim for the Manchester derby in December.

Advertisment

The England star has missed all 12 of United's game since then, with Amorim appearing to lose patience with Rashford recently when he said he would rather name the club's 63-year-old goalkeeping coach in the squad.

Amorim said this week that Rashford would have to change his ways completely to end his exile.

But it now seems Rashford will get his wish to quit United before Monday's transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, United have signed England Under-19 international Ayden Heaven from Arsenal in a deal worth over £1 million in compensation to the Gunners.

The 18-year-old centre-back has signed a contract until 2029, with the option of a further year. He was in the last six months of his scholarship terms at Arsenal and rejected the chance to sign a professional contract with the north Londoners.

Heaven made his Arsenal debut in the League Cup against Preston earlier this season and United said he will be "immediately" linking up with Amorim's squad.

"I am incredibly proud to join Manchester United," Heaven said. "I'm grateful to everyone who helped make this dream a reality.

"There is so much that I want to achieve in the game. I'll be giving everything to continue my development and become the best player that I can be."

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits for grammar and punctuation. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.