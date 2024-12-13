London, United Kingdom

Arne Slot insisted Darwin Nunez is still an important part of Liverpool's plans despite the struggling striker falling below the "standard" in the Champions League win against Girona. Mired in a lengthy slump, Nunez has scored only one goal in his last 10 appearances and three in total all season. In Liverpool's victory in Girona on Tuesday, the Uruguay international cut an increasingly frustrated figure after missing several chances.

Slot admitted he kept Nunez on for an extended period, before eventually replacing him in the 71st minute, in the hope he would score a confidence-boosting goal. After receiving criticism in midweek, Nunez posted on Instagram: "They are not all, they are some. Thank you Reds for your support, we are all still together."

Slot believes the 25-year-old needs the support of fans and his team-mates to help him rediscover the form that made him such a sensation at Benfica prior to his move to Anfield in 2022.

"All our players feel the support of our fans but he is definitely one of them. Mo (Salah) is scoring so many goals he likes the support of the fans but doesn't really need it at the moment," Slot told reporters on Friday. "We all saw they did something with him when he missed a few chances on Tuesday and everyone needs an arm around you, either from a team-mate, the fans or your manager.

"But I also made it clear to him that he is not only judged on the goals he scores, he is also judged on the team performance and he adds something to the team performance as well with his work-rate and how much he does winning the ball back high up the pitch."

- 'Disappointed' -

Slot's only issue with Nunez was a dip in his work-rate against Girona that drew a rebuke from the Reds boss. "Ideally he would have scored a few goals more. But what should always be there is work-rate and I think that is what he has, apart from two games," Slot said.

I said that to him yesterday and the last half-hour against Girona wasn't of the standard he should have. "That had a lot to do with him being disappointed at missing a few chances."

Nunez's position will come under increasing pressure with Diogo Jota and long-term absentee Federico Chiesa set to return to the squad for the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

Chiesa has played for just 18 minutes in the Premier League since joining Liverpool from Juventus in the close-season. The Italy forward has only three appearances in all competitions for the Reds, who sit four points clear at the top of the Premier League as they chase a first title since 2020.

"Federico missed quite a lot for a long time, was ill last week, so we have to wait and see how he is exactly doing," Slot said. "But maybe Diogo is in the squad and maybe Federico as well, but that depends a bit on the numbers we have and also how he recovered from his illness."

