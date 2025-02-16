Real Madrid dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at Osasuna on Saturday in which Jude Bellingham was sent off, but stayed top of La Liga after Atletico Madrid tied 1-1 with Celta Vigo.

Advertisment

The Spanish champions took the lead through Kylian Mbappe before the referee red-carded England international Bellingham for dissent towards the end of the first half.

Ante Budimir levelled for hosts Osasuna from the penalty spot after 58 minutes as Carlo Ancelotti's side endured a third consecutive league match without victory.

Atletico Madrid, who also played with 10 men after Pablo Barrios was dismissed in just the seventh minute, were unable to capitalise and remain a point behind Los Blancos, but Barcelona could pull level with Real Madrid if they beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Advertisment

Bellingham insisted he was expressing his frustration and not insulting the referee. "I think you can see clearly in the video, I remember the incident very well, it was an expression to myself," he told reporters.

Also Read: Qatar Open: Anisimova triumphs in Doha, clinches first WTA 1000 title of career

"I'm not even directing myself towards the referee, but obviously there was a misunderstanding. He's believed that I've said (something insulting) to him...

Advertisment

"There was no intent to insult him, there was no insult." Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he was happy with how his team played despite dropping points. "In a footballing sense we started very well, and we finished well despite having one less player," said Ancelotti.

The Italian made a few rotations with the midweek Champions League play-off second leg clash against Manchester City in mind, with Rodrygo resting and Brahim Diaz given a rare start.

Los Blancos controlled the game from the off, moving the ball around too quickly for Osasuna to get a foothold. Madrid did not have to wait long for their opener, with Mbappe firing home from Fede Valverde's cross, his seventh goal in his last five La Liga matches.

'Referee was nervous'

The game changed when Bellingham was dismissed in the 39th minute. The England international exchanged words with referee Jose Munuera Montero, who then reached for his red card.

Ancelotti said Bellingham should not have been dismissed. "I think with Bellingham's red card (the referee) didn't understand the English well... I don't think it's something offensive," Ancelotti told reporters.

"I think the red card came out because the referee was nervous... Bellingham did nothing today to have been sent off, absolutely nothing."

Madrid have complained heavily about Spanish refereeing in recent weeks, labelling it "rigged" and they grew further frustrated with Munuera Montero in the second half.

Osasuna levelled before the hour mark through Budimir from the spot after Eduardo Camavinga was late on the Croatian striker. Budimir's penalty was his 13th goal of the season, behind only Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski and Mbappe, on 17, in the standings.

Mbappe had one last chance in stoppage time but Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera palmed away his effort with a strong hand.

After playing for nearly an hour with 10 men, Manchester City will hope it takes a toll on Madrid on Wednesday when the sides meet at the Santiago Bernabeu.

'Gladiators'

Atletico's draw with Celta was conditioned by Barrios' seventh minute red card for a reckless high tackle on Pablo Duran. Iago Aspas fired Celta ahead in the second half from the penalty spot but Atletico target man Alexander Sorloth rescued a point for the Rojiblancos.

"The team had gladiators again, playing 90 minutes with one fewer player is very tough," said Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who did not disagree with the decision to dismiss Barrios.

"It was a red card, it was clear," he added. Atletico dug deep in the first half and frustrated Celta, who had more of the ball, before biting back to level after Aspas' penalty.

"When we were left with 10 men it's very difficult... the team tried everything," Atletico midfielder Koke told DAZN. "We defended well, we suffered when we had to. Obviously we're still in the fight for the title."

Valencia, 17th and battling relegation, fought back to draw 1-1 at fifth-place Villarreal in an east coast derby.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.