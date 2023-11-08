LIVE TV
Football: Fan given 3-year ban for making racist gesture towards Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min

Reuters
London, UKUpdated: Nov 08, 2023, 05:33 PM IST

Football supporter given 3-year ban for making racist gesture Photograph:(Reuters)

The incident occurred during Tottenham's 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in May. The offending fan was arrested and charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.

A visiting supporter was given a three-year football ban for making a racist gesture towards Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min, the club said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred during Tottenham's 1-0 home win over Crystal Palace in May. The offending fan was arrested and charged with a racially aggravated public order offence.

The spectator, who pleaded guilty, was originally sentenced to 60 hours of community service and fined.

But police appealed the original sentence after Tottenham raised leniency concerns, leading to the banning order.

"The club does not tolerate discrimination of any kind and will always seek for the strongest possible action to be taken against those found responsible," Tottenham said in a statement.

