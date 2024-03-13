Champions League: Arsenal beat Porto in penalty shootout to enter maiden quarterfinals in 14 years

Arsenal survived a penalty shootout to scrape past Porto and reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in 14 years after a tense last-16 duel had ended 1-1 on aggregate on Tuesday (March 12).

Porto, who won the opening leg 1-0, proved stubborn opposition for the Premier League leaders and Arsenal fans must have feared another night of European heartache.

But Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice all tucked away their spot kicks with clinical precision.

Porto's Wendell saw his effort somehow stay out after hitting the post and Arsenal keeper David Raya then became the hero as he kept out Galeno's penalty to send Arsenal through 4-2 in the shootout and spark wild celebrations.

Leandro Trossard's well-taken effort shortly before halftime had levelled the tie but Arsenal struggled to break down a disciplined Porto side who also carved out some decent chances.