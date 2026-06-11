/Why are civilians strictly banned from stepping foot on this Andaman island?

Located deep in the Bay of Bengal, North Sentinel Island appears as a pristine tropical paradise. However, it remains one of the most forbidden places on the planet. The Indian government has enforced a strict legal ban prohibiting any civilian, tourist, or researcher from stepping foot on its shores or even approaching the island by boat. The reasons for this extreme isolation involve both legal protection and physical danger.

A fierce resistance to contact

North Sentinel Island is home to the Sentinelese, an indigenous, hunter-gatherer tribe that has lived in voluntary isolation for thousands of years. They are widely considered the most isolated uncontacted tribe on Earth. Over the decades, the Sentinelese have made it abundantly clear that they reject all outside contact. Intruders are routinely met with lethal force. Individuals attempting to breach their shores, including two fishermen who drifted too close in 2006 and an American missionary in 2018, have been killed by arrows and spears. To protect both the islanders and outsiders, the government maintains a strict no-contact policy.

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The threat of foreign diseases

While the physical danger to visitors is significant, the ban is primarily designed to protect the Sentinelese people. Because the tribe has remained completely disconnected from the rest of the world, their immune systems have never been exposed to common modern illnesses. A seemingly harmless viral infection, such as the flu, measles, or a common cold, could trigger a devastating epidemic. History shows that similar contact with other indigenous groups in the Andaman archipelago led to catastrophic population declines due to introduced diseases. Maintaining absolute isolation is the only way to ensure the tribe's survival.

The 1956 protection regulation

The legal framework securing this isolation is the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Protection of Aboriginal Tribes Regulation of 1956. This law officially designates North Sentinel Island as a tribal reserve. It legally prohibits any outsider from travelling within five kilometres of the island. To enforce this strict perimeter, the Indian Navy and Coast Guard conduct constant patrols in the surrounding waters. Any attempt to sneak past these maritime borders is considered a severe criminal offence under Indian law.

While modern travel allows access to nearly every corner of the globe, North Sentinel Island remains a deliberate exception. The strict ban serves as a vital protective measure, ensuring that the Sentinelese can continue their traditional way of life undisturbed by the modern world.