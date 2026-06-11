/Looking for a destination where daylight lasts for months? Visit this place

For travellers seeking a destination that defies conventional timeframes, the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard offers an extraordinary geographical quirk. Located deep in the Arctic Ocean, this glacial landscape experiences continuous daylight for over four months each year. From late April to late August, the sun never sets, creating a surreal environment that challenges biological clocks and provides endless opportunities for exploration.

Experiencing the midnight sun

The phenomenon known as the midnight sun occurs because of Svalbard’s extreme northern latitude. Between 20 April and 22 August, the sun remains constantly above the horizon. In the primary settlement of Longyearbyen, this translates to 24 hours of unbroken daylight. Visitors rapidly learn that blackout curtains and sleep masks are absolute essentials for getting any rest. However, this perpetual light also allows for midnight wildlife safaris, dog sledding, and glacier hiking at hours when the rest of Europe is asleep. Despite the northern location, the summer climate is moderated by the Gulf Stream, keeping average July temperatures around seven degrees Celsius.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Strict border rules and unique laws

Although Svalbard is a Norwegian territory, it operates under the Svalbard Treaty of 1920 and sits completely outside the Schengen area. Consequently, all visitors must pass through passport control and present valid identification to enter, which often catches travellers from mainland Norway off guard. Additionally, life in the capital is governed by unusual local regulations dictated by the harsh environment. Due to the deep permafrost, bodies cannot decompose naturally, meaning individuals are strictly prohibited from being buried in the local cemetery. Furthermore, due to limited medical facilities, expectant mothers must travel to the mainland to give birth.

Coexisting with polar bears

Venturing beyond the borders of Longyearbyen means entering a completely untamed wilderness devoid of trees. Svalbard is famous for hosting a massive polar bear population, with an estimated 3,000 bears roaming the archipelago and surrounding Barents Sea. Because these predators significantly outnumber the human population of roughly 2,500, strict safety protocols are enforced. It is a legal requirement to carry appropriate polar bear deterrents when leaving the settlement, and carrying a rifle is standard practice for anyone exploring the frozen terrain.