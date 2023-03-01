St. David's Day 2023: History & significance, quotes, messages and wishes to share with everyone

St. David's Day is the national day of Wales, celebrated on March 1 every year in honour of Saint David, the patron Saint of Wales. Saint David was a Welsh bishop who lived in the 6th century and was renowned for his preaching and teaching. He is said to have founded many monastic settlements and to have performed miracles during his lifetime.

St. David's Day has been celebrated in Wales since the 12th century, and it is now a public holiday in the country. Many people wear a daffodil or a leek on their lapel, as these are traditional symbols of Wales. Welsh flags are also flown, and schools often hold Eisteddfods, which are competitions in music, poetry, and drama.

The day is also marked by church services and parades, as well as traditional Welsh food and drink. Some of the traditional dishes associated with St. David's Day include cawl (a stew made with lamb and vegetables), Welsh rarebit (a savoury cheese sauce served on toast), and bara brith (a type of fruit cake). Traditional Welsh beverages include beer and cider, as well as non-alcoholic drinks such as Welsh spring water and milk.

Overall, St. David's Day is an important cultural celebration in Wales and a time for people to come together to celebrate their Welsh identity and heritage.

Here are some St. David's Day wishes & messages you can use to celebrate the day:

Happy St. David's Day! May this day be filled with joy, happiness, and pride in Welsh heritage.

Wishing you a wonderful St. David's Day! Let's celebrate the rich culture and history of Wales today.

On this special day, let's honour the life and legacy of Saint David, the patron Saint of Wales. Happy St. David's Day!

May the spirit of St. David guide and inspire us to be kind, compassionate, and generous towards others. Happy St. David's Day!

Let's raise a glass to Wales and its people on St. David's Day! Here's to a day filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Sending warm St. David's Day wishes to you and your loved ones. May this day be a reminder of the beauty and strength of Welsh culture

Today, we celebrate the rich traditions, customs, and folklore of Wales. Happy St. David's Day to all who call Wales home!

Happy St. David's Day! Let's take a moment to appreciate the stunning landscapes, vibrant communities, and unique heritage of Wales.

May this St. David's Day be a day of unity and solidarity among the Welsh people, both at home and abroad. Happy St. David's Day!

Let's honour the brave and resilient spirit of the Welsh people on St. David's Day. May their legacy inspire us to be strong, courageous, and hopeful in all that we do.

Here are some St. David's Day quotes that you might find inspiring or meaningful:

"Do the little things in life, and someday you will be big, but do the big things in life, and you will be nothing." - Saint David

"Wales is a small country, but it has a big heart." - Princess Diana

"There is an old saying that Wales is the land of song. And it is. Music is in our blood." - Tom Jones

"The Welsh are all actors. It's only the bad ones who become professional." - Richard Burton

"The land of my fathers. My fathers can have it." - Dylan Thomas

"I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep; I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion." - Alexander the Great (said to have been inspired by a Welsh warrior)

"The Welsh are among the proudest and most patriotic people on earth." - Geraint Thomas

"The language of Welsh is music to my ears." - Catherine Zeta-Jones

"Wales is a nation of singers, poets, and artists. And storytellers. We are all storytellers." - Ken Follett