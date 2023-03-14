Zoe Saldana wins the internet with her sustainable style at the Oscars 2023

Zoe Saldana is winning praise on the internet for her choice of clothes for the Oscars 2023 ceremony. The actress attended the starry event in a Fall 2022 Fendi Couture mesh and lace-panelled slip gown. She accessorised the look with some vintage Cartier jewels.

Zoe Saldana is an ambassador for Suzy Amis Cameron’s RCGD Global, the Academy’s official sustainability partner. She was also an awards presenter at the Oscars ceremony this year.

The Avatar: The Way of Water star said, “I love that idea of loving beautiful pieces with a history. There is a beauty in the doable, simple things for me,” referencing her gold and diamond pendant ear clips and a cultured pearl and diamond statement ring. She also carried a Tyler Ellis Lee Pouchet envelope clutch, which was handcrafted by indigenous, and mostly female, artisans at a family-owned factory in Italy. The bag is constructed from PFC-free satin and leather from ethical tanneries. “What strikes me as really relatable is that sustainability inspires us to ask a few more questions, probe a little deeper, and go beyond the aesthetic,” she added in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, RCGD Global CEO Samata Pattinson, who also authored the Oscars Sustainable Red Carpet Fashion guide said, “Everyone has a different message.” Wanting to resonate with her Gen Z audience, “in a way that’s relatable and doesn’t feel judgy,” she said many also ask for gowns and dresses to be made from modified remnant fabric from an archival dress. and integrated sustainability-sourced and produced TENCEL Luxe into a bow-flourish at the back.

There are others too like Cate Blanchett, who’s been championing a reuse and rewear approach all awards season.

