Zendaya stuns in black and green Versace dress as Kareena Kapoor goes 'uff'

It was all about Zendaya and her style at the recently concluded NAACP Image Awards. The Euphoria actress served us a fresh look as she arrived in a stunning black and green dress from Versace. At the awards, Zendaya was nominated in the category Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Entertainer of the Year.

The internet had a collective meltdown as she looked smouldering hot on the red carpet in her Versace gown. Sporting a fresh haircut and a dark lipstick, Zendaya ate and left no crumbs, in the words of popular Instagram fashion critic, Diet Sabya. Sharing a video of the actor from the recent red carpet, Diet Sabya wrote on Instagram Stories, "And this atelier Versace 2002 gown. @luxurylaw (Zendaya's stylist, who also works with Priyanka Chopra) and her are a match made in heaven! 'You better serve it'."

As fans of Zendaya and the internet in general could not believe how good she looked, a Bollywood celebrity too joined the bandwagon. We are talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, who posted on her Instagram about this stylish appearance of Zendaya. Kareena wrote, "Uffffff,” alongwith a video clip of Zendaya posing on the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards.

Zendaya last appeared at the 2022 Primetime Emmys ceremony, where she wore a black gown, and took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in HBO’s Euphoria.