Zaira Wasim asks fans to take down her photos, 'trying to start new chapter in life'

Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz last year is now asking fans to remove her pictures from their social media accounts and not share them anymore.



On Saturday, the former actor took to her social media and shared a lengthy message about removing her pictures from the social world and ask them not to share them anymore.



“Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y’all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything (sic),” she wrote.

''I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same."

"It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything. I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation -- (life a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey. May Allah reward you abundantly. Forever grateful, Love and regards, Zaira Wasim," she added.



The National Award-winning actor, who quit Bollywood in 2019 was last seen on the big screen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'.