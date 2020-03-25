You can now take virtual tours of world-class galleries, museums during quarantine

Getting bored at your homes as the world practices self isolation? The world museums and galleries have the best activity for you to indulge in during the time of quarantine.

Close to 2500 world-class museums are now offering virtual tours on Google's Arts & Culture pages. The New York Academy of Medicine has meanwhile invited libraries and cultural institutions to provide coloring pages based on their collections and more.

Additional virtual options include browsing the audio guide library or the museum's extensive video vault, which houses films both made and collected by the Met beginning in the 1920s are available. The Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced a selection of online content and social media initiatives that offer ways for audiences to access and enjoy its collection, programs and educational resources during its lockdown. Families can discover interactive maps, videos, and fun facts for children with #MetKids, while ‘The Artist Project’ video series find 120 contemporary artists discussing a specific work or gallery.

"As we are thinking of everyone in New York City and beyond in this exceptional time, we want to share the riches of the Museum's art and scholarship as a means for inspiration and connection. The website and social media channels have something for all -- from a virtual gallery visit, or a close look at a masterpiece alongside a renowned artist, or an engaging activity that can be enjoyed with others," Max Hollein, Director of The Met, said in a statement.

There are coloring books and free to download as PDF pages -- that are best for artists of all ages. You can also delve into the archive of the Getty Museum and the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles.

The Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec are offering various botanical sketches from its collection, while the Europeana has dedicated its new coloring book to the history of women's rights across the European continent.

