Who was Qavi Khan? Legendary Pakistani actor who died at 80, Know about his life, net worth & cause of death

Qavi Khan, a legendary actor from Pakistani cinema, passed away at 80 in Canada on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Muhammad Ahmad Shah, President of Arts Council Karachi, confirmed Qavi Khan's death. His family has not released any official statement about the cause of his death. His son, Adnan Qavi, stated they would mention the date and time of Qavi Khan's funeral. The prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, expressed deep grief over the death of the award-winning actor.

Let's glimpse the journey of actor Qavi Khan, his personal life, net worth, cause of death and more.

Qavi Khan: Acting career & net worth

Apart from the Pride of Performance Award, Qavi Khan also won the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. He excelled in TV, stage, drama, radio, and TV. He was one of the first Pakistani actors to appear on TV.

Qavi Khan was a Yousufzai Pathan born in Peshawar. He began his journey with Radio Pakistan before moving to Lahore. In his acting journey, Khan worked in more than 200 movies and TV serials since the mid-1960s.

Qavi Khan is best known for his police drama serial Andhera Ujala and TV drama Lakhon Mian Teen. Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted an event in March 2011 to honour Qavi Khan's achievements. His most famous works are Saheliyan (2016), Farz (2017), Khaani (2017), and Meri Shehzadi (2022-23). Meri Shehzadi was Qavi Khan's last movie.

According to buzzlearn, Qavi Khan's net worth was between $1-6 million.

Qavi Khan: Personal life & cause of death