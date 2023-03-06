Who was Gary Rossington? Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist, who died at 71, Know his cause of death, net worth, family

Gary Rossington, the guitarist and founding member of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd, died at 71 on Sunday, March 5, 2023. He was the last surviving original member of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd, which was about to embark on its next tour in four months.

Guitarist Gary Rossington had been facing health issues for decades. He had a heart attack in 2015, followed by emergency heart surgery in 2021. Billboard magazine interviewed Gary Rossington in 2016. During the interview, he mentioned his decision to continue playing for Lynyrd Skynyrd despite his health issues.

Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote an official statement on Gary Rossington's death. It said, "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today." It continued, "Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty like he always does."

Here are all the details about Gary Rossington, the guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. We have mentioned everything about the artists' career, net worth and cause of death.

Gary Rossington & Lynyrd Skynyrd

Gary Rossington hails from Jacksonville, Florida. He was born in 1951 and joined Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1964. The trio was 'Me, You, and Him' back then. The original members of Lynyrd Skynyrd were Larry Junstrom, the bassist, and Bob Burns, the drummer. Gary Rossington wanted to play baseball earlier but turned to music after hearing Rolling Stones.

Gary Rossington and the other two members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Burns and Junstrom met Ronnie Van Zant. Zant played in a rival baseball team. They jammed together in the carport of Burns' house.

Lynyrd Skynyrd got its name from Leonard Skinner, a strict teacher at 16-year-old Rossington'a school. He had a policy against boys with long hair. He suspended Gary Rossington for having long hair, who later dropped out of school.

Lynyrd Skynyrd released their first album in 1973. Gary Rossington co-wrote Sweet Home Alabama, one of their most famous songs. In 1977, Van Zant died in a plane crash. However, Rossington survived the plane crash along with 21 other people.

Gary Rossington: Family & Net Worth

Gary Robert Rossington married Dale Krantz Rossington in 1982. They have two daughters and several grandchildren.

According to celebritynetworth.com, Gary Rossington's net worth is around $40 million. The lead member of Lynyrd Skynyrd since 1977, Johnny Van Zant, once said, "I don't think you can have Lynyrd Skynyrd without Gary Rossington."

Gary Rossington: Cause of Death