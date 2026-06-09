/Who is the mystery actress set to star opposite Vedang Raina in the upcoming Maddock's next project?



Who is the mystery girl in Vedang Raina's next project? As per newly revealed details, it's debutant actress Pragati Srivastava. The film is also set to feature Naomika Saran, who will make her big-screen debut. The film is said to revolve around a layered romantic storyline featuring the two leading ladies and is also described as a comedy thriller.

According to sources, Pragati will be seen in a key role in the untitled film, with her character playing an important part in the narrative.

The story reportedly explores Vedang’s character having two love interests, with the details of Naomika already known. But now Pragati, who’s making her big-screen Hindi debut this year, is also reportedly playing the love interest to Vedang’s character in the

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film.

For Pragati, the film marks her third significant project ahead of her big-screen Hindi debut after having done projects in the south. She’s already set to be seen as the lead in Prakash Jha’s Janaadesh and Anand L Rai-backed Nakrewali.

A source close to the production revealed, “While the New’s is abuzz about Naomika and Vedang, now it’s been revealed that there’s another leading lady in the film. Pragati will be seen opposite Vedang in a key role. The film will see two fresh pairings with this film. Shoot is now mostly wrapped, with a few days of shoot pending”.

Backed by Maddock Films, this untitled film directed by Jagdeep Sidhu has already wrapped up filming most of its schedule and is expected to release at the end of 2026. With Vedang Raina gaining popularity after projects like The Archies and Jigra, the fresh pairing with Pragati Srivastava is highly anticipated.