Who is R Kelly, the singer sentenced to 20 years more? Here are details about his heinous crimes & much more

R Kelly was once a high-flying R&B star, but now he's a convicted sex offender in jail. US District Judge Harry Leinenweber sentenced R Kelly to 20 years in prison on Thursday, February 23, for another set of sex crimes. The court found him guilty on charges of child pornography. However, he has concurrently served 19 years in prison. Thus, only one year will add to the end of his last 30-year sentence.

In September, the bar found R Kelly guilty of three cases of child pornography and three counts of child enticement. However, the court acquitted the R&B singer for a fourth pornography case. R Kelly is serving 30 years for sex trafficking and racketeering in New York in 2021.

R Kelly sentenced to 20 Years

According to the prosecutors, R Kelly's sex crimes against children justified the strict verdict by the court. Meanwhile, Kelly's accusers requested the judge for a harsher punishment. However, the court did not find him guilty of the obstruction of justice charges. The court also tossed out three counts of conspiring to receive child pornography and two enticement charges. Furthermore, the jury acquitted McDavid, Kelly's business manager, accused of conspiring with Kelly to obstruct the 2008 trial.

R Kelly & his sex crimes

Here's a timeline of R Kelly's sex crimes and the sentences he received for them.

1994: The court annulled R Kelly's marriage with Aaliyah, who listed herself as 18 years old when she was 15.

1996: Tiffany Hawkings filed a complaint against R Kelly for emotional distress and personal injuries suffered during their three-year-long relationship.

2001: Tracy Sampson, R Kelly's intern, accused him of persuading her into an inappropriate sexual relationship when she was 17.

2002: Patricia Jones accused R Kelly of impregnating her when she was underage. During the same year, Montina Woods sued Kelly for videotaping their sexual intercourse without her consent. Later, he faced 21 counts of making child sexual abuse videos. Furthermore, he faced 12 counts of producing child sexual images in Florida.

2017: A Buzzfeed report prompted allegations on R Kelly for trapping six women in a sex cult.

2018: The #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum and prodded further allegations against the singer.

2019: After the Surviving R Kelly documentary release, prosecutors charged him with ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. However, he pleaded not guilty and gave a historic TV interview. In the same year, he faced sex trafficking and prostitution charges.

2021: In September, the jury found R Kelly guilty of nine counts of sexual assault.

2022: In June, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years for using his celebrity stature to sexually abuse children and women.