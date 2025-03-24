Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has found himself in hot water again! And, this time for mocking Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra is among India's most famous comedians, who has time and again, courted controversies for his tasteless remarks against several renowned personalities from all walks of life. This time, he has sparked outrage for taking a satirical jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kunal Kamra calls Eknath Shinde a gaddar (traitor)

The controversy erupted after Kamra made a joke about Eknath Shinde during a recent stand-up performance. In a video that has now gone viral, Kamra humorously mocked the politician by modifying a song from the Bollywood movie Dil To Pagal Hai.

Parodying a song, Kamra's said during his show, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye.”

The clip quickly gained traction on social media and triggered a sharp backlash from members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and his followers.

Police complaint launched against Kunal Kamra

Kamra’s remark calling Shinde a "traitor" angered Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) party workers and supporters. Following the video went viral, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal lodged an FIR against Kamra at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

The political party has also announced that they will take legal action against the comedian. Meanwhile, some Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers have vandalized a studio, where the particular video was shot in protest against Kamra’s comments.

Please give me one reason why a well-educated person would want to live in this country.#kunalkamra pic.twitter.com/TiestMfxmf — Travis Kutty (@TravisKutty) March 23, 2025

Police are also investigating the matter.

Who is Kunal Kamra?

Controversy is not a new term for Kamra, who often garnered backlash for his stand-up gigs, which cover topics like politics, business, and social absurdities.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Kamra started his career in stand-up comedy in 2013. However, he first gained widespread attention in 2017 when a video of his performance went viral. In the video, titled Patriotism & the Government, Kamra criticized the government as he talked about the patriotism. For the particular video, that has since garnered over 18 million views, the comedian received death threats.

Later, Kamra launched a political podcast, Shut Up Kunal, on his YouTube channel, which now has over 2.34 million subscribers.

Kamra has frequently been trolled for his comments. In 2020, he sparked controversy by mocking the then Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, on social media.