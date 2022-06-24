Who is Khaby Lame? All you need to know about the most-followed TikTok star

Updated: Jun 24, 2022

All you need to know about Khaby Lame Photograph:( Instagram )

Social media influencer Khaby Lame recently garnered 142.8 million followers on TikTok and became the most followed person on the short-form video hosting platform.

Reaching the new milestone, he surpassed creator Charli D`Amelio who currently has 142.3 million followers.

He is known for his TikTok videos where he silently mocks overly complicated life hack videos endorsed by most influencers.

The Senegalese social media personality is based in Italy. Here's everything you need to know about the 22-year-old social media influencer.

  • Born in Senegal on 9 March 2000
  • His family moved to a public housing complex in Chivasso, Italy, after a year of his birth
  • He has three siblings
  • He used to work as a CNC machine operator at a factory near Turin till March 2020
  • Lame began posting on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic after he was laid off from his job
  • In January 2022, Lame signed a multi-year partnership with Hugo Boss
  • Lame is Muslim by religion
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  • He announced his engagement to Zaira Nucci in October 2020
  • He currently lives in Milan as an expat with his agent
  • He is a Senegalese citizen and does not hold Italian citizenship
  • Lame is 6 feet 1 inch tall, i.e 1.85 metres
  • Real name is Khabane Lame
  • According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Lame could be charging anywhere between $98,561 and $147,842 per TikTok post
  • His Instagram account is @khaby00

