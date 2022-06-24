Who is Khaby Lame? All you need to know about the most-followed TikTok star

All you need to know about Khaby Lame Photograph:( Instagram )
Here's everything you need to know about social media influencer Khaby Lame who recently garnered 142.8 million followers on TikTok and became the most-followed person on the platform.
Social media influencer Khaby Lame recently garnered 142.8 million followers on TikTok and became the most followed person on the short-form video hosting platform.
Reaching the new milestone, he surpassed creator Charli D`Amelio who currently has 142.3 million followers.
He is known for his TikTok videos where he silently mocks overly complicated life hack videos endorsed by most influencers.
The Senegalese social media personality is based in Italy. Here's everything you need to know about the 22-year-old social media influencer.