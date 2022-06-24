Who is Khaby Lame? All you need to know about the most-followed TikTok star

Social media influencer Khaby Lame recently garnered 142.8 million followers on TikTok and became the most followed person on the short-form video hosting platform.

Reaching the new milestone, he surpassed creator Charli D`Amelio who currently has 142.3 million followers.

He is known for his TikTok videos where he silently mocks overly complicated life hack videos endorsed by most influencers.

The Senegalese social media personality is based in Italy. Here's everything you need to know about the 22-year-old social media influencer.

Born in Senegal on 9 March 2000

His family moved to a public housing complex in Chivasso, Italy, after a year of his birth

He has three siblings

He used to work as a CNC machine operator at a factory near Turin till March 2020

Lame began posting on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic after he was laid off from his job

In January 2022, Lame signed a multi-year partnership with Hugo Boss

Lame is Muslim by religion