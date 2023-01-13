Who is Divita Rai, the Miss Universe 2023 contender from India? Know everything about her

Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai will represent the Indian flag on the international stage of Miss Universe this year. The 71st annual pageant Miss Universe is all set to start on 14 January at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. India's contestant Divita Rai will compete with 86 other women at one of the biggest international beauty contests. If Divita Rai win the coveted Miss Universe title this year, she will be crowned by Miss Universe Harnaz Sandhu who took home the crown for India in December 2021. The 25-year-old Indian model Divita has crowned Miss Universe India on 28 August 2022 in Mumbai.

Who is Divita Rai, the Miss Universe India 2023?

Divita Rai was born in Mangalore and currently resides in Mumbai. The 25-year-old received his education at Mumbai's Sir JJ College of Architecture. She works as a model and architect and enjoys sports such as badminton, basketball, painting, listening to music, and reading. Rai was one of the top three Karnataka state contestants attempting to qualify for Femina Miss India 2019. In 2021, she competed in Miss Diva 2021 and finished as the second runner-up to Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021. During the pageant, she also won the sub-contest titles of Miss IQ, Miss Lifestyle, and Miss Sudoku. On 28 August 2022, Rai was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2022 by the outgoing titleholder, Harnaaz Sandhu, at the Miss Diva Organization's 10th-anniversary gala event. More than 30 former beauty pageant winners who represented India on a global scale attended the event.

What Divita Rai said about herself and who inspires her?

Divita Rai gave an interview with Time Now in which she said that she defines her personality as adaptable as she had to switch six schools, travel and live in several places during her childhood. Her life mantra is to "embrace life, not fear change, and live each moment to the fullest." She sees her father as an inspiration to make education accessible to all, as it was her father who used the potential of his education to overcome his financial condition to provide his family with the best life.

Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994, ultimately inspires Rai because of "her strength, faith in her abilities, and kindness that she radiates." Furthermore, if given the opportunity to experience Frida Kahlo's mindset, she wishes to be born as an artist.

Miss Universe India 2023 Divita Rai's National Costume

Rai turned into 'Sone Ki Chidiya' for the National Costume round at the 71st Miss Universe 2023. She dazzles in the stunning outfit which features gold metallic hand embellishments which give a strong and powerful message to the world. The costume was designed by Abhishek Sharma who said that the National Costume is "inspired by the ethereal portrayal of India". The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric which is from the Chanderi district of India.

See her stunning pictures in the costume here: How to vote for Miss Universe India Divita Rai online?

To vote for Miss Universe India Divita Rai download the Miss Universe app and vote for your favourite contestant. The first vote on the app is free, the more you vote, the more chances are there for your favourite contestant to win. The voting will end on 13 January.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 live?