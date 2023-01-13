Miss Universe 2023 live streaming: When, where & how to watch Miss Universe live in India, TV channels, mobile

Miss Universe 2023 live streaming: The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. On 14 January, the highly anticipated beauty pageant will take place, with over 86 women competing for the title of Miss Universe, including Divita Rai, Miss Universe India.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, who won the crown for India in December 2021, will crown the winner of the beauty pageant. Big Freedia and Big Sam's Funky Nation, both from New Orleans, will perform at the show. Amanda Shaw, an American fiddler, will also perform on the violin. Yolanda Adams and Tank And The Bangas are among the other performers.

"The city of New Orleans and the Miss Universe Organisation share common values of celebrating inclusion, culture and the empowerment of women", New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement in September 2022.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2022 in India?

The big event will air from the New Orleans Earnest N. Morial Convention. Viewers in India can watch the grand event live on JKN18 channel's official Facebook and YouTube channels, besides streaming it on VIACOM 18-owned Voot.

When to watch Miss Universe 2022 in India?

The 2022 Miss Universe pageant will take place on Saturday, 14 January at 8 pm (ET) or on 15 January, at 6:30 am IST.

Who is representing India in Miss Universe 2022?