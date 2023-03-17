Who is Aman Dhaliwal—the Indian actor stabbed in California? Police reveal details about the attacker

Jodha Akbar actor Aman Dhaliwal was shifted to hospital after he was stabbed while working out in a gym in California. A video related to the incident has been making rounds on the internet. In the video, the attacker can be seen holding Aman Dhaliwal hostage at knifepoint. Reportedly, Aman was stabbed many times, and he sustained critical injuries.

Some photos of Aman Dhaliwal have also surfaced on the internet showing him with a bandaged head, with scars and stitch marks on the actor’s neck and head.

Who is Aman Dhaliwal?

Aman Dhaliwal is a Punjabi actor, who is best known for his role in the Jodha Akbar movie. He has appeared in numerous Punjabi films, including Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Ajj De Ranjhe, and others.

Apart from Jodhaa Akbar, Dhaliwal has also worked in Big Brother in Bollywood. Also, the actor has appeared in TV programmes including Vighnaharta Ganesh, Porus, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.

For those who don't know, Aman Dhaliwal is the son of Gurtej Kaur Dhaliwal and Mithu Singh Kahneke. He spent his childhood in Mansa, Punjab.

Who attacked Aman Dhaliwal?

According to a report by ANI, Aman Dhaliwal was assaulted by a 30-year-old man named Ronald Chand from Santa Ana. Both men went inside the gym, where Dhaliwal was held at knifepoint until he resisted and disarmed the attacker. Later, people in the gym also rushed to help the wounded actor.

The police reported that Dhaliwal had many stab wounds on his upper body. For non-life-threatening injuries, he was sent to a local hospital and later released. The actor’s health condition is stable now, and he is recovering well.

Ronald Chand also sustained minor wounds and was taken to the hospital for care. He was subsequently arrested for attempted murder and brought to the Robert Presley Correctional Facility. According to US media outlets, his bail amount was set at $1 million.

Aman Dhaliwal net worth