What if...? Season 2: Cate Blanchett is returning as Hela, release date speculations & more

The character which Cate Blanchett is set to play in What if...? season 2 was first featured in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok and was based on the Norse goddess Hel. Later, the character is mentioned in Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022 and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). For the upcoming second season of What If...?, Blanchett will return to the role. According to Laughing Place, the show's director Bryan Andrews only disclosed that the Oscar winner had already recorded dialogue for an episode that would feature her role.

What if...? Season 2 explores what may have been

What If...?, the first animated series from Marvel Studios, focuses on various MCU characters and what may have happened in tales of alternative realms and universes. Each episode of the series, which is narrated by Jeffrey Wright's Uatu the Watcher, examines pivotal episodes in the MCU and speculates on what may have been. For instance, one episode in the first season explored what could have transpired if Peggy Carter, rather than Steve Rogers, had been the recipient of the Super-Soldier Serum.

What does Blanchett’s return suggest?

One thing in particular Blanchett's comeback implies is that fans will get another peek at Chris Hemsworth as Thor. It was speculated that a voice-over in What If...? may be the final thing that fans see or hear of the actor when he stated in November of last year that his next Thor part will "probably be the finale" for his character.

Hemsworth in another Thor film?

Hemsworth did add, though, that if "there is something new" to accomplish with the character and the setting, he is "totally open" to doing another Thor movie.

What if...? release date speculations