Watch 'Tribhanga' trailer: Kajol plays an Odissi dancer

Makers released the trailer of Kajol starrer ‘Tribhanga’ as the actress is seen playing the role of an Odissi dancer.

She plays an Odissi dancer and actor named Anu in the film. It is directed by Renuka Shahane and goes with the line: “Tedhi Medhi Crazy”.

The trailer opens up with a scene featuring kajol dressed in a blue sari as someone does las touches to her makeup and hair. As she is asked by a reporter to talk about her life, she goes on to describe the characters played by the three lead actors of the film: Tanvi Azmi, Mithila Palker and herself. She defines Tanvi’s character Nayan as ‘Abhanga’ - a weird genius who had a way with her pen. She plays her mom in the film. She describes Mithila’s character Masha as ‘Samabhanga’ -- completely balanced. She calls herself ‘Tribhanga’ - which refers to the Odissi dance pose that is disjointed and asymmetrical, yet mesmerizing and sensuous.

Watch the trailer here:

‘Tribhanga’ will release on Netflix on January 15. It is said to be a drama about a dysfunctional family consisting of women from three different generations, Tribhanga also stars Vaibhav Tatwawaadi and Kanwaljit Singh. It is produced by Ajay Devgn.

The film will have Kunaal Roy Kapur play a pivotal role of Tanvi’s friend in the film.