Watch: The Weeknd will leave you confused with his bizarre 'Save Your Tears' video

The Weeknd had been building something and we knew about it when we saw him with bandages the last time during his ‘After Hours’ album videos. In the ‘In Your Eyes’ clip, the singer had become decapitated and now in latest video for ‘Save Your Tears’ song, he has gone all Kardashian-Jenner on us with puffed filler lips.

In the ‘Save Your Tears’ video, the Weeknd is wearing a modified version of his red-jacketed outfit — and the bruises on his face are gone, although his character has apparently received some strange plastic surgery.

He’s performing in a fancy nightclub filled with formally attired people wearing glittery, full-face masks that recall scenes from Stanley Kubrick’s final film, ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.

Then amid some dancing, The Weeknd can be seen holding a gun to his head but actually there’s a hidden messaging to this.

Watch the video for yourself to decide what it’s all about!