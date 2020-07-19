Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi romance in Paris in new song 'Khulke Jeene Ka'

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer new single 'Khulke Jeene Ka' from their movie 'Dil Bechara' is out.

The song set in the streets of Paris, shows Sushant and Sanjana living the time of their lives, the song also features Sanjana's on-screen mother Swastika Mukherjee. The trio in the song are seen roaming in the Paris roads, enjoying watching the Christmas decoration, shopping, dancing.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati, the song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Earlier, two songs from the film , 'Taare Ginn' and 'Dil Bechara', were released.

Also read: Sanjana Sanghi shares candid photo of Sushant Singh Rajput from 'Dil Bechara' set

The film is based on the relationship between two terminally ill patients. The movie is Sushant's last film. The actor died by suicide on June 14. The film will release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.