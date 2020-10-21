Watch 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh, Fatima Sheikh star in a slice-of-life film

The trailer for ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ is finally here.

The film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh has been slated for release on November 13 in theatres.

In the trailer video, Manoj Bajpayee who plays a detective can be seen investigating potential grooms on behalf of the girl’s family. When he gets in the way of Diljit Dosanjh, he tries to get back at him by hitting on his sister. The sister is played by actress Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Diljit’s character can be seen cracking dairy jokes as he takes over his father’s dairy business.

Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the filmmaker earlier said,“The film is set in the 90s. We have Manoj sir playing a wedding detective, who does a background check of grooms, which was a norm during those times. There was a time when there was no mobile phone or social media and people had to deal with everything physically. It is very much in the vein of films made by Hrishkesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee. It is a clean family-comedy. It is a funny film but not a slapstick. It is a social satire.”

He added, “It points towards the rashi (zodiac sign), kundali (horoscope), that we talk about more during wedding. At the same time, it is about the cat and mouse between Suraj, which is played by Diljit and Mangal, essayed by Manoj sir.”

The film’s ensemble cast includes Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma among others.