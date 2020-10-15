Watch: Sanjay Dutt bares his cancer scar in a video post treatment

Sanjay Dutt was recently in the news after it came out in public that the Bollywood actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer. The actor then went for brief hospitalisation and started with chemotherapy.

The actor then took a break and flew off to Dubai with family. Sanjay is now back in Mumbai and has posted a new video after a fresh haircut. In the video, Sanjay was seen asking the cameraperson to come closer as he flashes his scar that is now visible. He can be heard saying, “This is the recent scar in my life. But I will beat it. I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon."

Sharing the video on Instagram, celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim called the actor a 'rockstar'. The caption for the video read, "Our Favourite Rockstar Sanjay Dutt With A Heart Of Gold At Salon HA.(sic)"